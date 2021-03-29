When it comes to dogs, Greg and Traci Mathis have probably been there, done that and would absolutely do it all over again. The couple share a passion for rescuing, fostering and finding homes for dogs in need. Their passion is the kind that requires a special kind of human to take on. After 10 years, it’s apparent this Jefferson couple has what it takes and much more.
Since launching in 2011, the couple has provided shelter for over 100 dogs on their 3.5 acre property. 2nd Chance, a foster home for the Humane Society of Jackson County, generally has about five or six large mixed breed dogs at a time. The kennels are set up to accommodate the number of dogs needing shelter. Each kennel has an 8-by-8 covered shelter with a dog house. Inside each dog house are plastic pallets for the dogs to lay on when it rains.
Should an unexpected influx of dogs come to the foster home at any particular time, Greg has 6-by-10 chain link panels he bolts together so he can accommodate the dogs accordingly.
“The less dogs we have, the bigger the kennels are,” he said.
Many dogs arrive at 2nd Chance with behavioral issues such as aggression, which they exhibit with their food or toward other dogs. It’s also common for rescued dogs to struggle with trust issues, particularly with men. Unfortunately, Greg has no way of knowing their backgrounds and what led these dogs to need a home.
The physical aspect of running the shelter isn't the hard part, Greg said.
“Fostering dogs isn't simply a matter of providing food, water and shelter. It’s the emotional attachment you develop with each dog that makes fostering so difficult, “especially when you've been their caretaker for months or even years,” he said.
“Every one of them is different,” Greg added, “I can tell you stories about all of them.”
For the past decade, the Mathis’ have dedicated their lives to saving these dogs and placing them in good homes, no matter how far away an adoptee may be.
“We've got dogs living in Canada, Maine and all over the Northeast,” Greg said.
By fostering for the Humane Society of Jackson County, and with help from friends, volunteers and community donations, 2nd Chance is able to provide food, shelter, medical attention and rehabilitation for these dogs in hopes of finding their “FURever homes,” as Greg calls it.
In the earlier years of 2nd Chance, Greg and Traci fostered a brindle Lab mix, Hagrid, to a woman in Maine, with whom they had adopted another dog, Shiloh, two years prior.
Hagrid was sick when Greg rescued him and he was able to nurse him back to health over the course of six months while he was in his care. for about six months before the trip to Maine. However, as per usual, both Greg and Traci bonded with Hagrid and, “we couldn't do it,” said Greg.
They left with Hagrid in tow, renamed him “Buk'' and gave him the chance to live his best life as part of their family.
“I'm passionate about this. I see the need. It pains me to see dogs needing to be rehomed that I can't get my hands on. I want to rescue all of them,” said Greg.
“There’s the perfect person for the perfect dog. You just got to get those two together,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.