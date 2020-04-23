The University of Georgia and local county UGA Cooperative Extension offices are generating a variety of resources to support families, farmers and business owners during this challenging time.
As messages about COVID-19 come in from all angles, consumers need clear, direct information on how to keep themselves and their families safe. UGA Extension’s Emergency Resources page, extension.uga.edu/topic-areas/timely-topics/emergencies.html, includes a collection of news, fact sheets, expert advice and frequently asked questions.
The Georgia 4-H faculty and staff have also gathered many resources for youth covering topics in science, animals, health, civic engagement and local resources at https://georgia4h.org/about-us/resources/activity-resources/. This collection of resources includes entertaining and educational activities to keep youth involved with at-home engagement.
In addition, the UGA Small Business Development Center is hosting a series of webinars to help business owners understand how to access emergency loans. The center is also offering live meetings for owners to ask questions and guide owners through all the resources available through the CARES Act. More on this program can be found at https://www.georgiasbdc.org/georgia-small-business-recovery/.
Jackson County Extension/4-H is sharing news, resources, and activities for youth @JacksonCountyGeorgia4H on Facebook. Additional resources for adults and youth can also be accessed through their website, https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/jackson.html
