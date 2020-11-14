The Jackson County Historic Courthouse — which recently completed its full restoration — plans a handful of Christmas events in the coming weeks.
- Dec. 5: The Polar Express movie — There will be an 11 a.m. viewing for the sensory sensitive audience. There will be a 4 p.m. viewing for the general public. The "Sensory Sensitive" viewings are set up to welcome families with special needs. Overhead lights will be dim (not completely dark) and the sound will be set on a medium level. There will be open space on the floor for individuals that need to move around. Families are invited to bring compression chairs for their viewing enhancement. Concessions will be available for purchase, however, families can bring their own "food allergy safe" snacks.
- Dec. 7: Remember Pearl Harbor, documentary — There will be a viewing at 6 p.m. This event includes an exhibit of private photographs taken by soldiers on the day of attack Light refreshments will be served.
- Dec. 12: Historic Courthouse Christmas Village, Walk through the Winter Wonderland — There will be an 11 a.m. viewing of "Miracle on 34th Street," the original 1947 movie. All audiences are welcome. Visits with Santa are planned from 2-4 p.m. (Participants can take your own photos.) There will be open house self-guided tours from 2-6 p.m.
Admission is free for all events.
Concessions will be available for purchase during the movie viewings.
"In accordance with CDC safety guidelines, movie audiences will be limited to 50 guests and seated upon arrival. Doors will open 30 minutes before start time," organizers said. "Please observe CDC safety guidelines. Please be respectful to those around you. Use your own judgement for the safety and comfort level of your family."
The second floor is complete with elevator access and ADA compliance.
For more information, contact the Historic Courthouse at 706-387-7685.
