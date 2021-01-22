Brandy Pethel, Jackson County’s Master Gardener Extension volunteer, has completed the training to earn the recognition of silver star level.
This is a generalist-level recognition for those volunteers who have completed advanced training. The offered training to gain this recognition ranges in variety of subjects from urban forestry and ecology to youth and community gardens.
Pethel has completed 30 hours in the following courses: school gardening training, ornamental diagnostics, how to talk dirt (and plants) in the 21st Century, communicate to cultivate, communicate for community and first detectors. She started working on this accomplishment in 2018 and attended some of these trainings in person and some online.
“Broadening my education as a generalist has helped me in so many ways," Pethel said. "I still don’t know all the answers — but I know who to ask for help. I do my best to stay informed so I can pass that information to the community. Everyone has access to the resources to have a beautiful and healthy landscape, a bountiful vegetable garden, or a wildlife-friendly area. I’m happy to help homeowners, schools and community garden owners understand those valuable resources and apply them.”
Pethel operates under the Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer (MGEV) program through the University of Georgia Extension. The purpose of MGEV is to support UGA Extension with horticulture knowledge through volunteer community service and consumer programming. Both MGEV and UGA Extension’s missions are to connect the community with research-based and unbiased information. Pethel is a plant enthusiast and if you have questions relating to gardening, soil, ornamental trees or anything related, reach out to her at jcmgev@uga.edu or call the Jackson County Extension Office at 706-367-6344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.