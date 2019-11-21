Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is accepting applications for the annual Washington Youth Tour, sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives. Jackson EMC will send four student delegates on an all-expense paid leadership development experience to Washington, D.C., June 18-25.
Current high school sophomores and juniors in the Jackson EMC service region who have demonstrated leadership potential, academic success and community service may apply online at jacksonemc.com/wyt or through their high school guidance counselor or teacher, who may nominate candidates for consideration. Applications must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at any Jackson EMC office.
Ten finalists will interview with a panel of business, community and university leaders to be selected as one of Jackson EMC’s four delegates to receive the Washington Youth Tour leadership experience.
The fast-paced, high-energy program is designed to give students a taste of democracy in action, expose them to the nation’s rich history through visits to national monuments and museums, and encourage students to become politically-aware citizens, organizers state.
Sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives since 1958, the Washington Youth Tour is a week-long, intensive tour designed to build leadership skills while educating young people about the cooperative business model. In addition to tours of the national monuments, highlights of the experiential trip feature a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, the Sunset Parade at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial), a cruise on the Potomac River, visits to the Smithsonian museums, and meeting the Georgia congressional delegation.
For more information and to download an application, visit jacksoneme.com/wyt.
