Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.