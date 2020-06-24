The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $40,000 in grants during its June meeting, including $26,500 to organizations serving area residents. Grants included:
- $10,000 to Potter’s House, an Atlanta Union Mission facility, to help feed, house, counsel and provide educational programs, such as adult literacy, to men recovering from substance abuse through the Transformational Recovery Services Program at its 570-acre working farm in Jefferson.
- $7,500 to StepByStep Recovery, a Lawrenceville community-based grassroots addiction recovery organization that provides a safe and structured environment for men and women in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties as they complete a 12-step program for drug and alcohol addiction, to assist with rent for the men’s and women’s units. .
- $5,000 to Winder Noon Lions Club, in Barrow County, whose mission is sight conservation and treatment, to provide exams and eyeglasses for 50 children and adults who are vision impaired.
- $4,000 to Independent Transportation Network—Lanier (ITN), a Gainesville-based organization providing door-to-door transportation for adults 60 years and older and visually impaired individuals 18 years and older, to provide assistance for transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores and pharmacies.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 196,505 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,548 grants to organizations and 387 grants to individuals, putting more than $15.8 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
