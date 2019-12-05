Jackson EMC recently donated $25,000 to the Extra Special People Miracle League, which will provide accessible baseball to children with disabilities.
Extra Special People — a nonprofit organization creating opportunities for people with disabilities and their families to engage, connect and thrive through after-school enrichment programs — has developed the Miracle League to bring accessible play to students of all abilities. The Miracle League removes barriers that keep children with disabilities from participating in baseball. Teams play on custom-designed rubberized turf fields and specially-built playgrounds and splash pads.
"Jackson EMC has been an incredible partner to ESP for many years, always believing in growing the support for families of children with disabilities in the community they serve,” said Laura Whitaker, ESP executive director. “Their support of the ESP Miracle League shows this unwavering commitment, allowing us to get one step closer in providing accessible baseball to kids of all abilities."
The Jackson EMC donation was made possible using margin refunds that have been unclaimed by the electric cooperative’s members for five years. Legislation passed in 2005 permits Georgia electric cooperatives to make charitable, education and economic development contributions of unclaimed margin refunds.
