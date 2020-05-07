The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $100,000 in emergency funding grants to organizations responding to the impacts of COVID-19 and $10,000 in grant funds to a virtual academic enrichment program during its April meeting, including $100,000 to organizations serving area residents. Grants included:
- $20,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank, in Gwinnett, to purchase food.
- $20,000 to North Gwinnett Cooperative to purchase food and provide assistance with medications for Gwinnett residents.
- $10,000 to American Red Cross for biomedical services needed for blood collection in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
- $10,000 to Good News Clinics to provide medications and diabetic testing supplies to uninsured residents in Hall County.
- $10,000 to iServe Ministries to purchase food for needy families in Jackson and Madison counties.
- $10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Society-Winder to help provide rent, mortgage and food assistance in Barrow County.
- $10,000 to United Way of Hall County to help provide rent, mortgage, food and basic needs to Hall County low-income residents.
- $10,000 to University of North Georgia Foundation, a three-year academic enrichment program held at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus to help at-risk middle and high school Hall County students prepare for college and careers by concentrating on the basic areas of reading, writing and mathematics, along with science for third-year students. The program will move to a virtual format for 2020.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 195,551 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,524 grants to organizations and 386 grants to individuals, putting more than $15.6 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.