Jackson EMC grant

Gateway House in Gainesville recently recently received a $15,000 grant from Jackson EMC.

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $102,000 in grants for area organizations during its September meeting.

•$15,000 to Gateway House, Inc., in Gainesville, to provide furniture and supplies for efficiency apartments and an indoor playground in its new domestic violence shelter, set to open in October 2022.

