The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $139,150 in grants during its May meeting, including $105,150 to organizations serving area residents. Grants included:
- $15,000 to J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, for its emergency childcare program for frontline employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its hunger relief program for Gwinnett children and senior citizens who have been affected by the pandemic.
- $15,000 to Georgia Mountain YMCA in Gainesville, for its crisis childcare program for families of first responders, medical professionals and other essential employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- $7,650 to Geekspace Gwinnett, a nonprofit makerspace, for supplies to make approved face shields and masks for first responders and healthcare workers in Gwinnett County hospitals.
- $7,500 to Good News Clinics in Gainesville, which provides free medical and dental care to the underserved and uninsured residents of Hall County, to provide clients of its Sam Poole Medical Clinic with laboratory tests that help physicians to determine their health care needs and provide appropriate care.
- $7,500 to North Gwinnett Cooperative for its Prescription Assistance Program, which covers the cost of non-narcotic/controlled substance prescriptions for senior citizens and families who qualify for assistance, to provide consistent access to medication when costs or co-pays are too much.
- $7,500 to NSPIRE Outreach Ministries, serving at-risk and homeless men and women in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties, for assistance with housing for its transitional program.
- $7,500 to Project Adam, an organization focused on the prevention and treatment of alcohol and drug dependency for men in Barrow, Banks, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties, to provide community treatment services.
- $7,500 to Salvation Army--Gainesville, for its Pathway to Hope Program in Banks, Barrow, Hall and Jackson counties, to provide shelter and re-housing assistance and financial literacy through case management for families in crisis.
- $7,500 to Salvation Army--Gwinnett, for its Financial Emergency Services Program, which provides rent and mortgage assistance to Gwinnett residents in need to prevent homelessness and stabilize families in crisis.
- $7,500 to St. Vincent De Paul Society—Flowery Branch to help fund direct aid for housing assistance, including rent, mortgage and temporary housing for Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson county families in crisis.
- $7,500 to St. Vincent De Paul Society—Gainesville to help fund direct aid for housing assistance, including rent, mortgage and temporary housing for Hall County families in crisis.
- $5,000 to Muscular Dystrophy Association, to provide technology and program materials to help the organization transition to a virtual summer camp for children living with neuromuscular disease in all of Jackson EMC’s service area.
- $2,500 to Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, to purchase fresh and nutritiously balanced food for its Summer Sack Lunch Program for school-age children in Gwinnett County.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 196,010 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,542 grants to organizations and 387 grants to individuals, putting more than $15.8 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
