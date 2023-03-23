Jackson EMC Foundation check to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office

A $4,550 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office will provide for its Project Lifesaver program. Pictured L-R: Joe Hicks, Jackson EMC district manager; Sheriff Jud Smith; Kenn Lumpkin, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; Lt. Tim Latturell; and Captain Cory Almond.

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $69,550 in grants during its recent meeting for organizations serving area residents.

•$20,000 to Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia, Athens, which serves adults with developmental disabilities in Banks, Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties, for the community access kitchen expansion, including plumbing, electrical and appliance.

