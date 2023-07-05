The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $80,000 in grants during its recent meeting for organizations serving area residents.
•$15,000 to Adventure Bags Inc., for its Serving Children in Crisis, One Bag at a Time Program, to create and distribute comfort bags to displaced children through local DFCS offices, domestic violence shelters, fire departments, group homes and children’s shelters in Jackson EMC’s service area.
•$15,000 to DIVAS Who Win Freedom Center Inc., for its Freedom Experience and Freedom Boutique Program to assist with rent to create a safe space for women in Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Madison counties overcoming addictions, prostitution and sex trafficking.
•$15,000 to The Lawrenceville Cooperative, an emergency food bank for residents of Lawrenceville and Dacula in Gwinnett County, for its Emergency Assistance Program to purchase food from local food banks and/or local grocery stores.
•$15,000 to Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Suwanee, for its Opportunities Academy Program to educate rising 10th and 11th grade students in Gwinnett County Public Schools in medicine, health and behavioral sciences.
•$15,000 to University of North Georgia Foundation Inc., for its Steps to College Program, which provides summer high school courses for English learners throughout Jackson EMC’s service area to earn credit toward graduation.
•$5,000 to Freedom Path Counseling, to provide one-on-one and group counseling services for residents in Clarke, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Madison counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 209,979 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,837 grants to organizations and 421 grants to individuals, putting more than $19.2 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
