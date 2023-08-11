Jackson EMC check

A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to The Tree House will support its Family Visitation Program for children in foster care and their parents. At the check presentation were (L-R): Joe Hicks, Jackson EMC Jefferson district manager; Rosa Crescenti, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; Brianna James, The Tree House executive director; and Kenny Lumpkin, Jackson EMC Foundation representative.

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $196,771 in grants during its recent meeting for organizations, including $86,000 to organizations serving area residents.

•$15,000 to Children’s Center for Hope and Healing, in Gainesville, for its Comprehensive Victim Services Program that provides trauma therapy for individuals and families in Banks, Barrow, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties who have been traumatized by sexual abuse.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.