iServe Ministries

A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to the iServe Ministries will help purchase food for its Bags of Love program. At the check presentation are (L-R) Jackson EMC Foundation board member Rosa Crescenti; iServe Ministries directors Sherry Grant and Jeff Grant; and Jackson EMC District Manager Joe Hicks.

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $117,500 in grants for organizations during its August meeting, including $87,500 to organizations serving area residents.

•$15,000 to Center Point GA, Inc., in Gainesville, for its Smart Girls program, which focuses on goal planning, social skills education, and decision-making as well as developing personal responsibility and safety for middle and high school students in Gainesville and Hall County schools.

