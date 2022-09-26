The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $117,500 in grants for organizations during its August meeting, including $87,500 to organizations serving area residents.
•$15,000 to Center Point GA, Inc., in Gainesville, for its Smart Girls program, which focuses on goal planning, social skills education, and decision-making as well as developing personal responsibility and safety for middle and high school students in Gainesville and Hall County schools.
•$15,000 to iServe Ministries, Inc., for its “Bags of Love” program, which delivers a backpack full of food to more than 225 families in Jackson and Madison county schools each week.
•$15,000 to Mosaic Georgia, Inc., formerly known as Gwinnett Sexual Assault Center & Children’s Advocacy Center, based in Duluth, to provide assistance for its Children’s Advocacy Center program that includes family aftercare and counseling for clients in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, and Jackson counties.
•$15,000 to New Path 1010, Inc., a nonprofit organization targeting hunger and poverty in Barrow County, for its Weekend Food Bag Program.
•$10,000 to Georgia Healthy Family Alliance, Inc., to provide curriculum supplies for its Tar Wars Strike Force program, an anti-tobacco and anti-vaping education and prevention program targeting 4th and 5th graders in Banks, Barrow, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin county schools.
•$7,500 to Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, Inc., for its Ag Experience Mobile Classroom designed for grades 3-5 throughout Jackson EMC’s service area.
•$5,000 to Connect Ability, Inc., based in Dahlonega, for its Sidekicks Respite program designed for people with disabilities and their caregivers in Gwinnett and Hall counties.
•$5,000 to Georgia Options, Inc., in Athens, for its Person-Centered Support Program serving people with developmental disabilities in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Jackson and Madison counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 207,511 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,772 grants to organizations and 417 grants to individuals, putting more than $18.4 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
