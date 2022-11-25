Jackson EMC grants

Photo: A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Lions Lighthouse will provide eye surgeries for uninsured patients. At the check presentation were (L-R): Victoria Jordan, Vision Surgery Program Director, Lions Lighthouse; Beth Ehrhardt, Executive Director, Lions Lighthouse; Rosa Crescenti, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; and Joe Hicks, Jackson EMC district manager.

 Submitted

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $106,200 in grants during its October meeting, including $91,200 for area organizations serving area residents.

•$16,200 to Side by Side Brain Injury Clubhouse, Inc., to provide rehabilitation services for adults from Gwinnett County who are permanently disabled due to traumatic brain injury.

