The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $106,200 in grants during its October meeting, including $91,200 for area organizations serving area residents.
•$16,200 to Side by Side Brain Injury Clubhouse, Inc., to provide rehabilitation services for adults from Gwinnett County who are permanently disabled due to traumatic brain injury.
•$15,000 to Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, Inc., to pay for eye surgeries for uninsured individuals in Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties.
•$15,000 to Heirborn Servants, serving Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, and Jackson counties, to provide assistance with its Give Rides program, which partners with community groups, transitional housing organizations and rideshare companies to ensure survivors of human trafficking or domestic violence can get to therapy and employment.
•$15,000 to J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, in Lawrenceville, for its Afterschool Enrichment Program for at-risk youth from low-income families, to improve academic achievement and empower healthy living.
•$15,000 to Latin American Association, Inc., for its emergency rental assistance program for Gwinnett families in need.
•$15,000 to YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont, Inc., in Winder, for its Pryme Tyme program providing homework help, sports, arts and crafts to children from economically disadvantaged families in Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
•Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 208,251 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,787 grants to organizations and 417 grants to individuals, putting more than $18.6 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
