St. Vincent de Paul Society

A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to St. Vincent de Paul Society-Winder will help provide rental and mortgage assistance for needy families. At the check presentation (L-R) were Joe Hicks, Jackson EMC district manager; Karen Burton, St. Vincent de Paul Society secretary; Tricia Heiderscheit, St. Vincent de Paul Society treasurer; Jorge Ascunce, St. Vincent de Paul Society member; and Kenny Lumpkin, Jackson EMC Foundation board member.

 Submitted

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $114,919 in grants during its November meeting, including $107,600 for organizations serving area residents.

•$15,000 to For Her Glory, a Gainesville agency that provides breast cancer patients throughout the Jackson EMC service area with items that are not covered by insurance, such as wigs, bras, compression sleeves, gloves, and nutritional supplements.

