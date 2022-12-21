The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $114,919 in grants during its November meeting, including $107,600 for organizations serving area residents.
•$15,000 to For Her Glory, a Gainesville agency that provides breast cancer patients throughout the Jackson EMC service area with items that are not covered by insurance, such as wigs, bras, compression sleeves, gloves, and nutritional supplements.
•$15,000 to Mending the Gap, Inc., for its Save Our Seniors Program, which delivers a monthly care package of nutritious food, personal care items, cleaning supplies and toiletries to low-income seniors in Gwinnett County.
•$15,000 to Nothing but the Truth, Inc., to purchase food for its Weekend Food Bag Program for Gwinnett County public school children who have been identified by counselors as food insecure.
•$15,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Society—Flowery Branch, to fund direct aid for housing assistance Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson County families in crisis and food for their food pantry.
•$15,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Society—Winder, for its financial assistance program that provides funds to Barrow County families in crisis for rent and mortgage.
•$15,000 to Step by Step Recovery, Inc., an addiction recovery organization that provides a safe and structured environment for men and women in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties as they complete a 12-step program for drug and alcohol addiction, to provide rent for the men’s and women’s units.
•$7,500 to NOA’s Ark (No One Alone), for its Trauma Counseling Program, designed to serve adults and children in Gwinnett, Hall and Lumpkin counties recovering from family violence, child sexual assault, and dating violence.
•$5,100 to Aim To Be3, Inc., for its vocational skills training program for people with developmental and physical disabilities in Hall County.
•$5,000 to Burn Foundation of America, to provide patient and family services for burn victims throughout Jackson EMC’s service area.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 208,636 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,797 grants to organizations and 418 grants to individuals, putting more than $18.7 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
