The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $147,500 in grants during its February meeting, including $92,500 to organizations serving area residents. Grants included:
- $20,000 to North Gwinnett Cooperative., for its Prescription Assistance Program, which covers the cost of non-narcotic/controlled substance prescriptions for senior citizens and families who qualify for assistance, to provide consistent access to medication when costs or co-pays are too much.
- $17,500 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County, to provide supplies, materials and technology for its academic development and achievement program in the Jefferson and Commerce club locations.
- $15,000 to Children’s Center for Hope and Healing, Inc., in Gainesville, to provide children in Barrow, Banks, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties who have been sexually abused with therapy to reduce trauma symptoms such as nightmares, bed wetting, anxiousness, depression, anger, fatigue and self-hatred, and to decrease their families’ sense of isolation, strengthen the family, assist with parent-child attachment and family functioning.
- $15,000 to Good News Clinics, in Gainesville, which provides free medical and dental care to the underserved and uninsured residents of Hall County, to provide clients of its Sam Poole Medical Clinic with laboratory tests and non-narcotic medications for clients in need.
- $15,000 to Gwinnett-Walton Habitat for Humanity, to provide interior trim and doors, cabinets, vanities, HVAC unit and flooring for house #153 in Gwinnett County.
- $10,000 to Vision to Learn, to provide free vision screenings, eye exams and prescription glasses for K-12 students in need in Gwinnett County schools.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 205,387 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,708 grants to organizations and 413 grants to individuals, putting more than $17.7 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
