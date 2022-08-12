The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $124,000 in grants for organizations during its July meeting, including $94,000 to organizations serving area residents. Grants included:
- $20,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta—Gwinnett, divided between the Norcross and Lawrenceville clubs’ Power Hour programs, part of its overall Academic Success program that provides club members with daily support, resources and guidance needed to complete school assignments while maintaining educational confidence and ability.
- $19,500 to The Next Stop Foundation, Inc., to serve 20 Gwinnett County residents for 25 weeks with programming for adults with special needs, intellectual disabilities, autism or brain injuries.
- $15,000 to Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation, for its breast care screening and diagnostics program serving women in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
- $14,500 to Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, for its Free Food and Hygiene Pantry, which provides fresh food, pantry goods and hygiene products for the homeless at the Buford-Sugar Hill branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library System.
- $10,000 to Children First, Inc., based in Athens, for its Safe Care Home Visiting program serving families in Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties.
- $5,000 to Bigger Vision of Athens, Inc., for its Emergency Shelter Program that provides shelter, food, showers, laundry and other basic necessities for the homeless in Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Madison and Oglethorpe counties
- $5,000 to Canopy Studio, Inc., in Athens, for its aerial arts program that serves students with autism, developmental disabilities, behavioral and emotional disorders in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
- $5,000 to Childkind, Inc., serving all Jackson EMC communities, for its foster family recruitment program for children with mental health challenges.
