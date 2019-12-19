The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $99,969 in grants during its November meeting, including $37,000 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $15,000 to American Red Cross Northeast Georgia, to provide disaster relief, including food, shelter, personal needs and clothing, to families in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe counties who have lost their home to a fire or natural disaster.
- $12,000 to St. Vincent de Paul - Jefferson, for its financial assistance program that provides funds to Jackson and Banks county families in crisis for rent, mortgage, food, car repair and insurance premiums, and medical assistance.
- $10,000 to Judy House, a faith-based transition home for homeless men who have been incarcerated or under community supervision in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties, to provide housing assistance.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 194,069 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,458 grants to organizations and 384 grants to individuals, putting more than $15 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
