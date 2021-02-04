The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $92,808 in grants during its December meeting, including $55,000 to organizations serving area residents. Grants included:
- $15,000 to American Red Cross, to provide disaster relief, including food, shelter, personal needs and clothing, to families in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe counties who have lost their home to a fire or natural disaster.
- $15,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier, Inc., in Hall County for its Success Academy program that provides tutoring and educational enrichment activities for youth to achieve success in math and reading.
- $10,000 to Angel House of Georgia, Inc., a Gainesville recovery residence for women with alcohol and/or drug addiction, to enable indigent women with no financial resources or support in the counties served by Jackson EMC to participate in the program by covering entrance fees and one month of living expense, offering these women a second chance at life so they can become productive members of society.
- $10,000 to Eyes of Love Lighthouse Mission, Inc., in Buford, a grassroots ministry that collects and distributes clothes, food and furniture to needy families in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties, to help with rent on the building housing the mission’s inventory.
- $5,000 to Adults Protecting Children, Inc., to provide workbooks and resource materials for the Stewards of Children program, which offers child sexual abuse prevention training in Banks, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall and Lumpkin counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 199,424 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,591 grants to organizations and 392 grants to individuals, putting more than $16 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
