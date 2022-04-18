The Jackson-Empower FFA Poultry Judging Team recently won the State FFA poultry evaluation career development event. The event was held at the UGA Poultry Science Research Complex in Athens on March 25.
Team members Bella Chandler, Brooks Franklin, Reece Looney and Anna McKinney will compete for national honors at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in October.
The poultry evaluation CDE is a competitive activity that tests students’ abilities to select top quality poultry and poultry products needed for successful production and marketing. Event participants must evaluate classes of live birds for eggs and meat production, give oral reasons, evaluate quality of eggs and evaluate and identify parts and products; as well as complete a management test and team activity.
