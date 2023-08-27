The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) invites the public to attend its Sept. 10, 2 p.m. meeting in the community room located on the lower lever of the Braselton Police and Municipal Building at 4050 Hwy. 53.
“We support historic preservation, education and patriotism,” organizers said. “Please join us on Sept. 10 and learn more about the DAR."
