The Jacob Braselton NSDAR Chapter Meeting will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. via Zoom teleconferencing.
The chapter welcomes all women over 18 years of age who may have a Revolutionary War soldier in their ancestry, and who want to know more about the DAR, to attend the chapter meeting.
Anyone interested can respond to jbraseltondar@gmail.com. Please include your contact information and statement of interest with your response, organizers added.
