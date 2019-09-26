The Jacob Braselton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution plans a "Paper Party" on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Braselton Library.
This event is open to those interested in learning about the DAR, the work it does in the community and if you're eligible to join.
If possible, attendees are asked to bring a pedigree chart showing the first four or five generations of their family.
For more information or a pedigree chart, contact Jerry Patterson at japatter@bellsouth.net.
"The daughters are excited to talk to you about their historic projects," organizers state. "There will be volunteer genealogists available to help you research your heritage."
The library is located at 15 Brassie Ln., Braselton.
