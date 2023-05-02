The second-annual Putting Fore Pajamas Golf Tournament is planned for May 19 at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort. Jambos, the non-profit organization spearheading the tournament, is calling on prospective sponsors and golfers to make this year’s event larger than the first.
The tournament will benefit children in the foster care system with new pairs of pajamas. Jambos seeks to raise both funds and awareness through this event, according to organizers. The inaugural event last year raised $10,000.
“We planned our first and second Putting Fore Pajamas Golf Tournament for May, but not simply because the weather should be ideal for a great game of golf,” said Jambos Founder and CEO Rebekah Black. “May is also National Foster Care Month. There are over 400,000 children in the foster care system nationwide. Our mission is simple – to bring comfort to these children during what can often be an uncomfortable journey.
“These kids frequently arrive at a foster home with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The gift of a brand-new pair of pajamas can be a first step in making their transition a little easier. Not only does our tournament shine a spotlight on the need among children in the foster care system, but the funds raised will buy a lot of PJs and help cover the cost of shipping to foster homes in all 50 states of the U.S.”
Sponsorships are as follows:
•Diamond Sponsor – which includes 16 player spots
• Eagle Sponsor – which includes 12 player spots
• Birdie Sponsor – which includes eight player spots
• Par Sponsor – which includes eight player spots
• Helicopter Golf Ball Drop Sponsor – which includes a foursome
• Trick Shot/Long Drive Entertainment Sponsor – which includes a foursome
• Breakfast Sponsor – which includes a foursome
Opportunities are also available for beverage, food-hole Sponsors and hole Sponsors. Many sponsorships include added perks like a logo featured on the tournament website and banner, signage on the course, opportunities to place a marketing tent or table on the course and recognition on social media.
For those wanting to play in the tournament, individual golfer and foursome spots are available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds from all sponsorships and golfer packages will benefit Jambos and the children it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.