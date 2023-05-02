Golf tournament

Jambos will host its second-annual Putting Fore Pajamas Tournament on May 19 at Chateau Elan.

The second-annual Putting Fore Pajamas Golf Tournament is planned for May 19 at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort. Jambos, the non-profit organization spearheading the tournament, is calling on prospective sponsors and golfers to make this year’s event larger than the first.

The tournament will benefit children in the foster care system with new pairs of pajamas. Jambos seeks to raise both funds and awareness through this event, according to organizers. The inaugural event last year raised $10,000.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.