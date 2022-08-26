The Jackson County Comprehensive High School Class of 2002 will host its 20 year reunion on Oct. 29 in Maysville.
The reunion will be held at 4057 Plainview Rd., Maysville, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 8:12 am
Admission tickets are available for $85. The theme is Halloween Carnival and there will be a costume contest, prizes, 50/50 raffle, food and an open bar.
Class members can contact Mary (Barnes) Wieland at JCCHSclassof02@gmail.com or 404-394-0004.
