Jackson County Community Outreach is seeking nominations for its annual Community Service Awards. Nominees and winners will be announced at the annual Achievement and Awards Banquet on Saturday, October 1, from 5-8 p.m., at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Each year, the JCCO presents the following awards to individuals and organizations at its annual scholarship fundraising banquet:
- Community Leadership Award — Recognizes an individual whose leadership has made a significant impact in his or her community by confronting social or health problems, addressing environmental concerns or promoting the arts and humanities.
- Humanitarian Award — Recognizes individuals or organizations who have performed humanitarian service over the past 12 months.
- Young Adult Award — Given to young adults between the ages of 15 and 25 who exemplify an extraordinary commitment to public service and/or social responsibility.
- Unsung Hero Award — Given to individuals who have performed noteworthy actions over a period of time, which have generally gone unrecognized.
- CNA Award — Recognizes caregivers who have demonstrated leadership to co-workers and superiors by providing devoted, quality medical care under stressful and trying conditions.
To nominate someone in your community, email JCCO Publicity Chair Melody Herrington at melodyherrington@gmail.com by the deadline of September 1. Candidates for all awards should live and/or work in Jackson County and should not be a previous recipient. Honorees will be named at the JCCO Banquet.
