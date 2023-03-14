Retired seniors have shared their knowledge and experiences with local elementary students for their first stage production, Jungle Book Kids, according to a press release.
The show is set for March 18 at 2 p.m. at Chestatee High School. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
This Disney-licensed production has been made possible by the support and theatrical direction of volunteers from the over-55 community, The Village at Deaton Creek in Hoschton, local Hall County businesses and the Hall County school administration.
“The Friends of Lyman Hall,” a group in existence since 2009,” have pooled their professional, life skills and experiences to form a theatre production group to support the first stage production performed by a group of interested fourth and fifth grade students from Lyman Hall Elementary School.
“The students and their volunteer production staff have been working diligently since the beginning of the school year to make their costumed stage debut a success,” organizers said.
