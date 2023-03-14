Jungle Book Kids

Lyman Hall Elementary students practice for their upcoming performance of "Jungle Book Kids."

Retired seniors have shared their knowledge and experiences with local elementary students for their first stage production, Jungle Book Kids, according to a press release. 

The show is set for March 18 at 2 p.m. at Chestatee High School. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.