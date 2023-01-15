The Kiwanis Club of North Gwinnett announces its 14th-annual father-daughter dances Feb. 10-11 at the Braselton Civic Center at 27 E. Lake Dr. in Braselton.
“This is a new venue with the annual dances previously being held at Lake Lanier Islands Resort as well as the Buford Community Center,” organizers said. “What began as a single father-daughter event in 2009 with 188 attendees has now grown to three dances over two evenings and is considered as one of the premier father-daughter dances in the Metropolitan Atlanta Area.”
Over the past 13 years, daughters of all ages — including infants (for photos) — have attended these dances with their fathers.
“Previous attendees have even included adult daughters in their 30s dancing the night away with their dads, grandfathers creating special memories with their granddaughters, and father figures enjoying a special evening to remember,” organizers said. “One grandfather from California makes this an annual treat for his granddaughter and books his flight well in advance.”
There is no age limit for the dance.
“All attend for a prom-like experience and an evening of fun, smiles and laughter,” organizers said.
The Kiwanis Club of North Gwinnett reinvests all proceeds, after expenses, into the community through scholarships for area high school seniors or other children-related events.
Companies and corporations interested in sponsoring the event can contact David E. Williams at 404-386-4782.
Due to limited ballroom capacity, only paying guests may attend.
“The dance venue will be at capacity, so we ask in an abundance of caution if you are not feeling well to please do not attend,” organizers aid.
