Father-daughter dance

The Kiwanis Club of North Gwinnett announces its 14th-annual father-daughter dances Feb. 10-11 at the Braselton Civic Center at 27 E. Lake Dr. in Braselton.

Tickets are available at www.northgwinnettkiwanis.com. Limited tickets are available. Organizers expect all dances to sell out in advance.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.