The West Jackson Kiwanis Club installed two new officers at its Oct. 8 meeting.
Darryl Gumz, immediate past lieutenant governor of Division 7 and charter member of the West Jackson Kiwanis, performed the installation of officers. The term of officers are one year and will run through October 2020.
New officers April Plank, president, and Dawn Farris, secretary, received their officer pins during the meeting.
"We are all excited to be part of this growing club, and we're looking forward to the upcoming year," said Plank. "We are glad to bring the Kiwanis mission to the West Jackson area, and to all of Jackson County and beyond. Our club has a lot of great people, and I'm positive with their continued support and leadership, the West Jackson Kiwanis will be successful. I appreciate the opportunity to help lead this club in a progressive and positive way."
The Kiwanis mission is to empower communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children.
"Our children are the future, and when you give kids the opportunity to be curious; to learn and experience, you are helping these kids to not only succeed, but to become future leaders of their communities. Good things can happen when you allow and encourage kids to succeed," Plank added.
The 2019-20 officers are Plank, president; Stephen Deraney, vice-president/president-elect; Dawn Farris, secretary; and Tina Jones, treasurer.
The West Jackson Kiwanis meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the Braselton Municipal Building Community Room.
Anyone interested in becoming a club member or sponsor can contact any member or stop by a meeting as a guest. You may also email gumzes@gmail.com for more information.
