Kolter Homes has announced Chelsea Smith as the new lifestyle director at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes.
According to a press release from Kolter, Smith has extensive background in event management.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Kolter Homes has announced Chelsea Smith as the new lifestyle director at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes.
According to a press release from Kolter, Smith has extensive background in event management.
“Chelsea leads exceptional programming for the community’s active adult homeowners, focusing on Cresswind’s Set Yourself FREE pillars of Fitness, Relationships, Education and Entertainment,” said Mark LaClaire, Director of Lifestyle for Kolter Homes. “We have already experienced her creativity and passion for programming in the short time she has been with us.”
As a part of the first service residential team, Smith develops social programs and events to enhance the Cresswind community experience. Her recent projects include the three-day grand opening of Club Cresswind with a catered event, live music, a club showcase and a watch party.
“I was attracted to Cresswind for its strong sense of community,” Smith said. “I have always bonded with people, and I like making them happy. This has been a fun transition because all the residents are eager to get involved.”
Residents enjoy monthly events, including big band parties featuring the Everly Brothers Tribute Band and trivia events that often sell out. Smith also works with neighbors and resident-led clubs that include the crafting club, cooking club, Rummikub club, painting club, pickleball and others.
“These resident-led clubs are great ways to explore an interest and make new friends,” Smith said. “And I love that residents take the ball and run with it. I’m just here to answer their questions and facilitate.”
Smith said her favorite part of the job is getting to know the people and organizing events. “Best of all, I always look forward to waking up and going to work,” she said .
Before joining Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, Smith worked as a cruise director for American Cruise Lines, overseeing entertainment and excursions. She holds a BA in History and American Studies from Rider University, a Master’s in Education from Drexel University and a TESL certification. Smith is a resident of Gainesville.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.