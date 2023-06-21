The Braselton Woman’s Club has announced Jazzlyn Kopczyk and John Michael Buell as recipients of its annual Peggy Braselton Memorial Cookie Scholarships. This is the 17th year the organization has awarded these scholarships.
“We felt these students showed the initiative and the desire to further their education, as well as the motivation to assist others within their community,” club officials said in a press release. “We are very proud of these students.”
Kopczyk is an honor graduate of Jackson County High School, where she participated in volleyball and football cheerleading. Kopczyk worked as an intern at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and an event volunteer with the City of Hoschton Downtown Development Authority in community beautification efforts.
Kopczyk will pursue a degree in criminal justice and forensics from the University of North Georgia. “She is passionate about her career path and we all know our community will be very fortunate to have someone in the criminal justice system,” organizers said.
Buell graduated from East Jackson High School where he participated in the Beta Club, served as captain of the academic bowl team, was a two-time all-region tennis player, played in the marching band and served on the student council. As a trumpet section leader, Buell mentored other members in the trumpet section to learn the music and how to march. He also worked with the Maysville Baptist Church food pantry.
“(He is a) very busy young man,” organizers said.
Buell will attend Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville to pursue a degree in physics. He plans to continue his education at Georgia Tech to study mechanical engineering.
