The Braselton Woman’s Club has announced Jazzlyn Kopczyk and John Michael Buell as recipients of its annual Peggy Braselton Memorial Cookie Scholarships. This is the 17th year the organization has awarded these scholarships.

“We felt these students showed the initiative and the desire to further their education, as well as the motivation to assist others within their community,” club officials said in a press release. “We are very proud of these students.”

