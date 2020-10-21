Lanier Islands is closing its drive-through Magical Night of Lights, opting for a new walking light show.
The new walking light show, The Lakeside Lights Spectacular, will be set to holiday tunes.
The re-imagined light show illuminates the night on the Southern shores of Lake Lanier beginning Friday, Nov. 20, and runs nightly through Jan. 5 before shifting to weekend only shows through Feb. 21. In addition to strolling through this light show with opportunities to pick up hot cocoa or cocktails along the way, guests can elect to pay a socially distanced visit with Santa, ride carnival rides, make s’mores, brave the 575-foot-long snow tube slide and more.
“We feel blessed that the Magical Nights of Lights has played so heavily in the holiday traditions of countless families around the South,” said Grier Todd, VP of Operations for Lanier Islands. “While we are sad to say goodbye to the Magical Nights of Lights, we are excited to see the reaction from our guests to Safe Harbor’s new interpretation. Featuring state-of-the art light technology that truly showcases the lake, the all-new, open-air Lakeside Lights Spectacular allows visitors to travel at their own pace and snap selfies all along the way. Best of all, it is central to many of the other holiday attractions at the resort for a seasonal one-stop-shop experience that will be a new favorite holiday tradition for many. Lanier Islands is also proud to play host to a Southern snow experience unlike any other, which not only adds to the magic of the holidays but can also be enjoyed all winter long – both day and night. From snow angels and snowball fights to the longest, fastest snow tube ride in the Southeast, we’ve got it all.”
Lanier Islands will continue to offer holiday-themed accommodation packages at Legacy Lodge at the heart of the resort, including the Breakfast and Santa Package, Virtual Elf Tuck-In Package, Elf PJ Story Time Package, Winter Family Fun Package with Two to Four Passes to Snow Island, and the Complete Holiday Adventure Package.
For more information, follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram. Accommodation packages can be booked online at www.lanierislands.com. Additional questions can be directed to the Lanier Islands hotline at 770-945-8787.
