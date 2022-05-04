The Braselton-West Jackson Friends of the Library will host an author meet-and-greet with Sharon Gloger Friedman on Wednesday, May 25, from 2-4 p.m.
The event will be held in Braselton at The 1904 (the old Braselton Brothers building).
The public is invited and Friedman’s books, Ashes and In Freedom’s Light, will be available for purchase.
Friedman is the author of Ashes, winner of the 2019 Next Generation Indie Book Award for Historical Fiction, and the 2019 New Apple Summer E-book Award for Historical Fiction. In Freedom’s Light is her second historical novel. Her essays and articles have appeared in The Boston Globe, Woman’s World Magazine, Yahoo News and Examiner. A native of South Florida, she now resides in Georgia with her husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.