Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson library, an active volunteer support group, will host its semi-annual book sale on April 22-24.
The sale will be staged in the community room of the Braselton Police & Municipal Court building at 5040 Hwy. 53 in the historic downtown.
June McRae is chairing the sale.
“We’ll extend National Library Week into National Library Month to help celebrate the many benefits of our library. It is such a welcoming, nurturing place for young and old, and it’s our pleasure to host the sale to support the many programs of the Braselton library,” she said. “We’ll offer CDs, DVDs and audio books along with our hardcover and paperback books.”
Sale hours are Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free parking is available at the town’s parking deck.
For additional information, contact McRae at 404-245-0725.
