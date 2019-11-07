The 2019 Disney-produced Lion King is the featured movie on Braselton’s Town Green on Saturday, Nov. 9, at dusk.
"The animated adventure-drama captured the world’s attention in its release," according to a news release. "After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his jungle kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. The movie depicts incredible animation technology and world class music, including a memorable finale, 'The Circle of Life.'"
The free movie is rated PG and runs two hours featuring the recognizable voices of James Earl Jones, Beyoncé and Donald Glover.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and enjoy the concessions. Parking is available in the town’s parking deck.
This and other movies are presented by the Braselton Visitors Bureau.
For more information, visit www.downtownbraselton.com .
