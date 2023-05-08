The Jacob Braselton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to attend its May 21 meeting at 2 p.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building (5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton).
The meeting will be held in the community room located on the lower level of the facility.
