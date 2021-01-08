American Pest Control is hosting 50 Miles in 50 Days to support the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
The fundraising initiative encourages people to commit to walk or run a total of 50 miles in 50 days. The $20 registration fee will be donated to the food bank to support its mission of ending hunger.
American Pest Control will provide participants with an event T-shirt and digital swag.
Registration is open through January 31. For more information, visit www.operation50-50.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.