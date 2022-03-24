Stopping for dinner at Maynard’s At The Corner recently, I discovered why this restaurant and bar is so popular with locals in the area—good food and friendly service. Located at the intersection of Spout Springs and Thompson Mill roads in Flowery Branch, Maynard’s offers casual American cuisine including cooked-to-order burgers and steaks, along with a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches.
Current menu listings include Shareables such as Chicken Wings made with either dry rub spices or up to three heat levels of Buffalo Sauce, pulled pork Nachos or Firecracker Shrimp; Salads ranging from a simple wedge up to a Sesame Ahi salad or Black and Blue Sirloin salad; Soup of the Day; Handhelds like burgers and sandwiches; and Entree meals of Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Top Sirloin, Pan Seared Salmon and Cajun Chicken Alfredo.
Maynard’s dining areas have lots of different seating options including some booths and lower tables, along with several high-top tables for four, bar seating and also outdoor seating—weather permitting. There are also a few pool tables in a separate area.
With springtime weather in the air, my dining companion and I opted for an outside table. Our waitress dropped by quickly for our drink orders of beer and wine. A fully stocked bar means varied drink selections are also offered.
As our Shareable, we choose an eight-piece order of Buffalo Chicken wings ($11.49) served with their house-made Blue Cheese dressing and celery sticks. The crisp wings were nicely spiced. Our server brought out the Caesar salad we ordered at the same time.
For my meal I ordered the Grilled Mahi Mahi ($16.99) served with sides of a baked potato and grilled asparagus. The Mahi served was a large filet of tender, flaky fish that was good, but there was little of the lemon caper butter to add a zing of flavor. I asked for additional lemon wedges and that helped. The baked potato and asparagus were well cooked.
My companion choose the 12 Ounce Ribeye Steak ($21.49) with his selections of a fully loaded baked potato and a side Caesar Salad ($1.99 extra). The grilled steak was tender with lots of flavor. The loaded potato and salad pleased as well. The accompanying garlic toast was a tad smallish.
Dessert selections include Homemade Bread Pudding, Death by Chocolate Cake, Three-Layer Carrot cake, Gourmet Turtle Cheesecake and Banana Foster cake. We decided on the Turtle Cheesecake ($6.99), a creamy cheesecake topped with caramel and chopped pecans that was quite yummy. Overall a satisfying meal.
Maynard’s can get very busy on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 5:30 p.m. when they offer Slow Roasted Prime Rib served au jus with a horseradish sauce and sides. Current pricing for the Prime Rib is $17.49 for eight ounces and $21.49 for the twelve ounce portion.
Lunchtime diners should check out the Lunch Express menu served daily from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. offering several sandwich selections or a half sandwich with soup or salad, currently ranging in price from $7.99 to $8.99. A Kids menu offers a grilled cheese sandwich, macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders, or fish and chips for $4.99.
ABOUT RESTAURANT
Maynard’s At The Corner is located at 7435 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The phone number is 770-965-0313. The restaurant's website with an online menu is maynardsatthecorner.com Reservations can be made online or by phone. The restaurant includes a separate bar area and a children’s menu. Outside patio dining is available. All prices listed on date reviewed are current but are subject to price increases due to shortages or availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.