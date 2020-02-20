Visiting Angels recently handed out three bouquets and three balloons to clients for Valentine's Day.
"Visiting Angels across the country (over 620) does this as a tradition," said Michele Price. "This is the local Visiting Angels of Hoschton's fourth year participating in this event."
Organizers put all of their clients' names (male and female) in a basket and chose three names.
"And on the special day, I hand deliver them to each," said Price. "The smiles on their faces are priceless and so very precious."
