The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced the award of more than $240,000 in literacy grants to Georgia nonprofit organizations. These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.
Local groups awarded grants were:
- Jackson County — Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County, $2,500.
- Gwinnett County — Gwinnett County Public Library, $3,000.
- Hall County — Hall County Library System, $1,500.
- Hall County — Hispanic Alliance Georgia, $8,000
Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 20, until 10 p.m. CT. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.