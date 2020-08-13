The Northeast Atlanta Metro Association Realtors was recently awarded $1,500 from the Georgia Realtors’ 2020 COVID-19 Community Outreach Grant.
That grant, along with a match from NAMAR, allowed the group to serve 255 frontline workers at Northside Hospital Gwinnett on Thursday, July 9, delivering to the day and night shifts.
All emergency department and COVID unit staff members were provided a meal (doctors, nurses, therapist, admins, housekeeping, security, etc). The meals were catered by Edee's Place, a local family owned restaurant in Dacula that gave a deal on barbecue boxed meals.
The remainder of the COVID funds was split between two local food banks, Neighborhood Co-Op and North Gwinnett Co-Op.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.