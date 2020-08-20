The I-85 North Board of Realtors was awarded $1,500 from the Georgia Realtors' 2020 COVID-19 Community Outreach Grant. They chose to support two local food banks with those funds: Banks-Jackson Food Bank in Commerce and First Baptist Church Food Pantry in Jefferson.
"It cost the food bank approximately $17 to feed a household for a month," leaders said. "With this donation, they can provide groceries for a month to about 88 families during. Banks and Jackson Counties are rural counties.
"The schools in these counties have a percentage of over 50% of students that qualify for free or reduced lunches. Without school providing these meals, families are struggling to purchase food. COVID-19 has shut down businesses and left these families without income."
