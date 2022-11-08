Two longtime Jackson County residents have started a real estate firm based out of the Braselton and Hoschton area. Heartland Real Estate is the newest firm started by Braselton’s Nakia Brooks and Commerce’s April Weaver, having opened in October. Both have worked as realtors in the area for almost two decades.
Brooks began his career at Keller Williams in Braselton in 2006. After many years of helping homeowners prevent foreclosure, Brooks facilitated short sales for hundreds of clients. Brooks has been licensed in three states and has trained new agents both locally and across the state. He is also active in realtors boards as member of eight local boards, Georgia realtors, South Carolina realtors and Florida realtors. He is also the incoming President of the Northeast Atlanta Metro Association of realtors based out of Duluth with over 6,000 members. He was also recently awarded the Georgia Realtors Realtor of the Year award, the top award of over 54,000 realtors. He will travel to Orlando representing Georgia to compete for Realtor of the Year for the National Association of 1.6 million realtors.
