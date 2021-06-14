Local teenager, Khalid Saifullah, Jr., “KJAY," is making major power plays on stage and on screen as he navigates the entertainment world in his quest to become the nation’s next big pop star.
At 17 years old, KJAY has shared the stage with music legends, landed acting roles on the BET series “Tales” and television film “Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session," performed “God Bless America” at Mayor Keisha Lancebottoms Inauguration and a list of other accomplishments most 17-year-olds only dream of as an aspiring performer.
He released his latest single, “City Lights," June 11, which can be found on most online music platforms including Spotify and YouTube Music.
What’s more, the movie trailer for “Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session” released June 8 and the movie premieres June 20 at 8 p.m. on TVONE. In the movie, KJAY plays the son of Carlos Mendez, brother of actress Eva Mendez.
Also over the past month, KJAY was invited to share the “virtual stage” with legends like Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Quincy Jones and more as part of a live stream birthday tribute to legendary singer and songwriter, Rachelle Ferrell. During the “Peace on Earth” video tribute May 27, which streamed on the Jazz Foundation of America’s website in support of the Musicians’ Emergency Fund, KJAY sang a classic by George Duke, “No Rhyme, No Reason."
KJAY's first major performance was in 2017, when he opened for Chris Brown, Trey Songs and others at the V103 Winterfest at the Phillips Arena in front of over 20,000 people. Since then, KJAY has been working nonstop to fulfill his dream of becoming a “household name” as a performer.
"When my performance ends and I yell, 'make some noise,' and the crowd goes crazy and is having a good time, that’s the best feeling for me as a performer,” KJAY said.
In addition to performing alongside major names in the music industry, KJAY has also made a name for himself as an actor. In 2019, KJAY played the role of a bullied kid, Raymond, on BET’s anthology series, “TALES."
“I had to learn how to handle and fire a Golden Desert Eagle while on set. I also did some stunt work in this film as well,” said KJAY, “And that was really fun.”
Inspired by actors including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Holland, KJAY’s biggest inspiration on the silver screen is Anthony Mackie due to his recent work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Being the tech and gadget loving video game guy that I am, I would love to follow in his footsteps as an actor and one day land a role as a superhero,” said KJAY.
Musically inspired by Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone, KJAY said he wants his music to be heard and enjoyed by people around the world. When his songs are heard on the radio, he wants people to instantly say, “that’s KJAY,” he said.
KJAY is homeschooled and is entering his senior year this fall. When he's not working on music or a script, he enjoys skateboarding, basketball and video games and wants to “start flipping and dancing on stage like Chris Brown does someday,” he said.
In addition to singing, acting and performing, KJAY also taught himself how to play guitar and piano and writes and produces his own music. He attributes his talents to both his mom, who was trained in classical music, and his dad, a guitarist. “I definitely get my talents from them,” he said, “music is always being played at my house.”
In fact, home is where he discovered his talent at 11-years-old. “I remember my sister was playing the guitar while singing a song I knew and I started singing with her to everyone’s surprise," he said.
"I figured with their reactions, I must be pretty good at it. So, I’ve been singing ever since,” said KJAY.
KJAY is also in the process of starting an organization called, NO ONE HUNGRY, which he began out of a passion for feeding the hungry and helping the homeless.
To check out some of his work, follow KJAY on Instagram, Facebook and his official website:
