Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution from around the world recently gathered for their annual convention. In a historic first, they gathered entirely online for the Virtual 129th DAR Continental Congress.
This year’s convention conducted its regular business and honored the extensive work of DAR members throughout the year with a new virtual experience in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. Participating was Mary Lou Goehring and Caroline Mixon, members of the Jacob Braselton Chapter, based in Hoschton.
The Jacob Braselton members were able to attend the National Society DAR through virtual webinars and forums. Mixon was a balcony volunteer for the DAR Library, where she was able to assist members with their genealogy research questions via virtual appointment.
Prerecorded video programming for the Opening Night Ceremony on June 24 featured Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch, who was honored with the DAR History Award Medal and provided the keynote remarks. The National Defense Night Ceremony, which aired on June 27, celebrated the nation’s military and veterans, with LTG Robert Ashley, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency providing the keynote remarks and receiving the DAR Patriot Award. Other national awards will be presented virtually during the week to individuals "celebrating excellence in historic preservation, education and patriotism."
“Though we cannot be together in person, we are embracing technology to gather virtually in order to celebrate the success of our Society. We are determined that the pandemic will not keep us from fulfilling our important mission,” said President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “Our Virtual 129th Continental Congress will not only highlight the outstanding work of our membership over the past year but also allow us to honor worthy Americans who have made significant contributions to our nation and their neighbors.”
The DAR Continental Congress is an annual gathering that has traditionally been held in Washington, D.C. since the organization’s founding in 1890. National, state and chapter leaders as well as other members from across the country and around the world gather to report on the year’s work, honor award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.
