GAINESVILLE, Ga. – Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) recently recognized long-time nurse Mary Bess as its 2022 Employee of the Year.
Bess has been with NGHS for 16 years, beginning as a patient care tech in the medical-surgical and critical care areas. She became an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse in 2008 and worked her way up to a leadership position. In 2020, she became a pulmonology nurse with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) Pulmonology.
“When Hall County emerged as a COVID hotspot early in the pandemic, Mary graciously volunteered to temporarily leave the pulmonology practice and come back to support our Gainesville campus’ critical care units,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “Her unique – and desperately needed – skill set was a blessing to our very sick patient population.”
Additionally, Bess has been recognized multiple times for exemplifying NGHS’ core values. In 2020, she received the DAISY Award – a national nursing recognition – and in 2021, Bess was named as Employee of the Month for both NGPG and NGHS.
Bess is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management at Western Governor University.
