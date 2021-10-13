Owners of Town & Country Florist, which has been in business for over five decades, has announced that it will soon relocate from its 4162 Hwy. 53 location in Hoschton to 3388 Hwy. 53, also in Hoschton.
According to owners Scott Langston and Ronnie Stilwell, there’s been a misconception that the business was closing due to the recent purchase of the property at 4162 Hwy. 53 by the City of Hoschton for a police station.
Stilwell said the business is moving to the 3388 Hwy. 53 location to allow for more space.
