Martin receives Guardian of Ethics Award

Martha Martin, a member of the Rotary Club of Braselton, was recently awarded the Guardian of Ethics Award.
The award was named for Rotary Club of Canton Rotarian Robert S. (Bob) Stubbs II, and was established to encourage and promote ideals of ethics in all vocations in District 6910. This vocational service award identifies a Rotarian who exemplifies the attributes and passion for ethics in his or her vocation, business and personal life that Bob Stubbs exemplified.
The RI District 6910 Guardian of Ethics Award recognizes an individual who has been a Rotarian for a minimum of three years and who has made outstanding contributions that foster the development of ethics, has made significant contributions in his or her vocation and who has by his or her actions, writing, policies and public pronouncements strengthened and fostered development of ethical practices.
"We were so proud and excited to nominate Martha because she exemplifies the ideals of business ethics," said Braselton Rotary President Hardy Johnson. "Not only does Martha practice business ethics, she is a contributor to the community of Braselton."
Martin was recognized for her business ethics and for her community involvement.
Rotary District 6910 comprises 71 separate Rotary Clubs located throughout North Georgia.
