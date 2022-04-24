Elachee Nature Science Center in Gainesville has announced its May schedule of events. The center is located at 2125 Elachee Dr.
•Liquid Learning at TapIt Pints and Growlers, May 3, 6-7 p.m. Elachee will host a science night program at TapIt! Pints and Growlers over Lake Lanier Ecology. Dale Caldwell, Chattahoochee riverkeeper, is the guest speaker. The event is free, but pre-registration required. For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/event/liquid-learning-at-tapit-pints-and-growlers/.
•Stars Over Elachee, May 7, 8:15-10:15 p.m. at Chicopee Lake, 2100 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville. During this two-hour Elachee Nature Science Center astronomy education program, learn to set up and use a telescope, then embark on a guided tour of the night sky to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. Recommended for adults and children 8 and older. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight and pencil. Participants can bring their own telescope. The event costs $30 per telescope. One telescopes seats up to five people. Those bringing their own telescopes are charged $15 (the telescope can seat up to five people). For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/may-stars-over-elachee/.
•Third Thursday Home School Day, May 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Elachee Nature Science Center. Students registered for Third Thursday Home School Day programming will participate in a themed classroom lesson (Aquatic Explorers, stream life) and guided hike with an Elachee teaching naturalist. The cost is $15 student. For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/third-thursday-home-school-day-5/.
•Eco Discovery Saturday at Elachee, May 14, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center.
•Morning Meadow Yoga, 9:30-10:30 a.m., $20 per person.
•Outdoor Sound Bath Experience, 11 a.m. to noon, $35 per person.
•Composting 101 Workshop, noon-1 p.m., $15 per person.
•Vermicomposting 101 Workshop, 2-3pm, $15 per person.
•”The Ugly Butterfly" book reading and discussion, 1-2 p.m., $5 per person.
•Animal Showcases, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., $5 per adult, $3 per child, free to Elachee members.
For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/event/may-2022-eco-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/.
